Poet laureate confirmation comes with a touch of drama

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s new poet laureate overcame a challenge Monday.

Jean Prokott was confirmed by the Rochester City Council as the city’s third poet laureate after fellow poet Danny Solis raised concerns about the process that led to her appointment.

He said planned face-to-face meetings with top candidates were bypassed.

“There’s nothing ambiguous about that,” he told the council during Monday’s open-comment period. “The interview process was left out.”

Application materials posted on the Southeastern Minnesota Poets’ Facebook page states: “The application process will take place in two parts: (1) a review of submitted materials and selection of finalists, and (2) the opportunity for finalists to speak with, and read for, members of the Poet Laureate Rochester selection panel.”

Solis, who acknowledged he was an applicant for the unpaid position, said his concerns weren’t voiced as sour grapes, since he would not reapply if the process was restarted.

He praised Prokott, who is a Century High School English teacher, and said he wanted to ensure the legitimacy of the position remained in place.

Rochester’s first poet laureate, Jane Belau was named in 2012 by then-mayor Ardell Brede. She held the position until Kim Norton was elected and sought to name a successor to Belau.

Norton said the selection process has undergone changes with each new poet laureate.

In 2019, she appointed Susan McMillan to a four-year term in consultation with Belau.

When McMillan was ready to step down, the poet laureate suggested formalizing the process by enlisting members of Southeastern Minnesota Poets to create a selection panel.

While the original plan called for meeting with poets, Norton said the process unfolded in a way that didn’t require the second step, and a set of top contenders for her final choice. .

“It did say it could be a two-part process, and they determined it wasn’t necessary, because they were all very well-versed and had heard many, many, many times all the poets that were part of the final group,” she told the council.

While the majority of the council considered it enough to move forward, council member Molly Dennis said she felt the missed step should occur or, at least, be acknowledged.

“I don’t know if we need to go back and give everyone a second chance or somehow note it for future reference,” she said as she voted against the appointment while voicing potential support for Norton’s selection.

“The person chosen for poet laureate is probably phenomenal and probably deserves the title,” she said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who was sitting in for an absent Council President Brooke Carlson, opted to abstain from the vote, citing a lack of familiarity with the application materials.

With the appointment confirmed in a 4-1 vote, McMillan and Prokott are expected to attend the April 17 council meeting for an official handoff of the role.

