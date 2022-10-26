SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police arrest 3 for Rochester robbery over vape pens

An adult male and two juvenile males were arrested after robbing and beating a man.

RPD - ROBBERY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 26, 2022 10:11 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A man reported that he had been robbed and beaten early Wednesday morning by three people in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man met up with those three people to sell them vape pens on the 700 block of Civic Center Drive. After the three refused to pay, they punched and kicked the man.

Also Read
101822-mueller-nick-7866.1.jpg
NewsMD
New CEO to lead Rochester's Ronald McDonald House
Nick Mueller is leaving his position as vice chair of development operations at Mayo Clinic to step into the role of CEO at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. He is replacing Peggy Elliot, who left the position earlier this year to take a job with a private foundation.
October 26, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Local
Vehicles broken into at Stewartville business
A person used wire cutters to gain entry to a Stewartville business lot and stole several items from work trucks, according to law enforcement.
October 26, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 26, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

The man had chipped teeth, a possible concussion and was covered in blood. He eventually agreed to go to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

Officers were familar with the suspects, a 15-year-old Rochester male, a 17-year-old St. Charles male and an 18-year-old Rochester male.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three were arrested shortly after the alleged robbery at a Rochester apartment building where law enforcement found evidence of the vape pens. The three males also had injuries on their hands consistent with the alleged assault.

The adult was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The two juveniles were transported to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center.

RPD has recommended charges related to the incident to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Silver Lake Dam
Local
Silver Lake Park recommended as city landmark
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission again focuses on dam status in discussion of park as historic feature of the city.
October 25, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
seasonal parking logo.png
Local
Rochester seasonal parking requirements to begin Nov. 1
Residential parking rules are returning to provide seasonal access for snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.
October 25, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Candidate collage 3.png
Local
Goodhue, Wabasha county voters could be difference in Finstad-Ettinger race
While the switch from the 2nd Congressional District to the 1st prompted some questions and confusion ahead of the Aug. 9 statewide primary, Wabasha and Goodhue county election officials say voters seem to be more aware of the change going into November.
October 25, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20221025_121242.jpg
Business
Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW. This will be Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.
October 25, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger