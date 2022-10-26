Police arrest 3 for Rochester robbery over vape pens

ROCHESTER — A man reported that he had been robbed and beaten early Wednesday morning by three people in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man met up with those three people to sell them vape pens on the 700 block of Civic Center Drive. After the three refused to pay, they punched and kicked the man.

The man had chipped teeth, a possible concussion and was covered in blood. He eventually agreed to go to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

Officers were familar with the suspects, a 15-year-old Rochester male, a 17-year-old St. Charles male and an 18-year-old Rochester male.

All three were arrested shortly after the alleged robbery at a Rochester apartment building where law enforcement found evidence of the vape pens. The three males also had injuries on their hands consistent with the alleged assault.

The adult was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The two juveniles were transported to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center.

RPD has recommended charges related to the incident to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.