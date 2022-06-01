Police arrest Rochester man for gun possession and drugs

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after police found a handgun and a small amount of drugs in his vehicle, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was stopped around 9:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of 37th Street Northeast for a broken headlight.

During the stop, an officer noticed a handgun and holster between the man's legs, and he was asked to exited the vehicle, according to Moilanen. Law enforcement found a 9 mm pistol and a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The man was arrested on a fifth-degree controlled substance charge, illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

As of Wednesday morning, the man is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. No court date has been scheduled for the man, according to the Minnesota Court's website.