SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Police: Arson caused over $2.5 million in damages to Rochester church

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward.

Peace United Church of Christ
Peace United Church of Christ on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at the church early Monday morning, according to a press release from the department. There were no injuries caused by the fire, according to the release.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin File photo
By Post Bulletin staff report
May 09, 2022 07:04 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Investigators have determined arson was the cause of a fire at Peace United Church of Christ on April 18, 2022, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the church — located at 1503 2nd Ave. NE — at 2 a.m. where the church suffered over $2.5 million in damages.

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward.

Tips can be shared anonymously through  Crime Stoppers  at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the  Arson Hotline  at 1-800-723-2020. Information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible are eligible for a reward.  

Information can also be directed to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 507-328-2894 or  tschwanke@rochestermn.gov .

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTFIRES
What to read next
Tech Drive.png
Local
Affinity Plus holding tech drive at Rochester branch for Teacher Appreciation Month
The Rochester event will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester branch at 3482 55th St. NW.
May 09, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
bus.jpg
Local
7 things to know about potential updates for Rochester's transit plan
Open house set for Thursday to provide public sneak peek of potential changes in Transit Development Plan's five-year update.
May 09, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Downtown sidewalks.png
Local
Downtown sidewalk replacement starting with Third Street SW and parts of South Broadway and First avenues
First phase slated to start Monday will goal of completion before Thursdays Downtown events.
May 09, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Local
Goodhue County Sheriff, BCA arrest woman in cold cases for babies found dead in Mississippi River waters
Two babies, both linked to suspect through DNA, were found dead in 1999 and 2003. A newborn boy was found in Lower Boat Harbor in Red Wing, and a newborn girl was found in Lake Pepin.
May 09, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle