Police: Arson caused over $2.5 million in damages to Rochester church

ROCHESTER — Investigators have determined arson was the cause of a fire at Peace United Church of Christ on April 18, 2022, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the church — located at 1503 2nd Ave. NE — at 2 a.m. where the church suffered over $2.5 million in damages.

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward.

Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible are eligible for a reward.

Information can also be directed to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 507-328-2894 or tschwanke@rochestermn.gov .