Police ask for help finding missing Rochester man

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old Rochester man who was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, leaving Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Thomas McElroy is described as 5 foot 8 inches, 130 pounds, fair skin, with curly short black hair, a beard and a mustache. He has a tattoo on his left hand.

He was last seen on 11th Avenue near Saint Marys around 4:30 a.m. after leaving the hospital against medical advice. He was not dressed for the winter weather.

RPD is asking residents who live in the area to check their property to see if McElroy sought shelter on their land.

RPD has been in contact with the family, and an investigator was assigned to the case the same day, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Usually missing persons report are solved fairly quickly, Moilanen said, "We just haven't had any luck."

RPD is waiting on search warrants to help find the man but wanted to get information out about the case before they're approved.

While an investigator is assigned to every missing person case, RPD has put out this alert days later due to McElroy being an adult who left on his free will.

"As an adult, you can do that," Moilanen said, adding that the department takes missing persons cases seriously.