Police ask for help in finding missing teen

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help locating a missing autistic teenager.

Caden Olson, 17, of Rochester, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and Caucasian. He was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, in a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and black Adidas shoes and thick black glasses.

The teen's father told law enforcement that Olson said he was going to a local park to see his mother, who lives in Texas.