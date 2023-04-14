Police ask for help in missing Rochester man

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking property owners to search their land for any signs of 43-year-old Thomas McElroy, who went missing in late December 2022.

"Now that the snow is melting, we again are asking property owners in the area to check for signs of McElroy in their yards, garages, sheds and under decks," Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson wrote in a statement.

McElroy left Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoors and may have sought shelter in the area.

McElroy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with dark hair, fair skin and a beard or mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-328-6800.