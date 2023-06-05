Police asking for help in finding missing Zumbrota boy

ROCHESTER - The Zumbrota Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old Zumbrota boy.

Kyel White left his home on foot Thursday, June 1, 2023, and has not been home since.

Kyel is about 6 feet tall and 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyel is believed to be in the Rochester Area.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Kyel White, please contact the Goodhue County Dispatch Center at (651) 385-3155 and ask to speak to a Zumbrota Police Officer.