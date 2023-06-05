99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police asking for help in finding missing Zumbrota boy

Kyel is about 6 feet tall and 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyel is believed to be in the Rochester Area.

350846109_6121263244635482_4914378361786769523_n.jpg
Kyel White.
Contributed / Zumbrota Police Department
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 10:13 AM

ROCHESTER - The Zumbrota Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old Zumbrota boy.

Kyel White left his home on foot Thursday, June 1, 2023, and has not been home since.

Kyel is about 6 feet tall and 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyel is believed to be in the Rochester Area.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Kyel White, please contact the Goodhue County Dispatch Center at (651) 385-3155 and ask to speak to a Zumbrota Police Officer.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
