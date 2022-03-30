Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
News | Local

Police: Avoid Marion Road near 30th Street Southeast

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing
stock photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 30, 2022 10:35 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester police are searching for a possible robbery suspect in the area of Marion Road from 30th Street to 50th Avenue Southeast.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible. If you are in the area, stay inside and lock your doors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

