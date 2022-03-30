Police: Avoid Marion Road near 30th Street Southeast
ROCHESTER — Rochester police are searching for a possible robbery suspect in the area of Marion Road from 30th Street to 50th Avenue Southeast.
Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible. If you are in the area, stay inside and lock your doors.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Police are searching for a possible robbery suspect in the area of Marion Road from 30th St. SE to 50th Ave SE. Avoid the area if possible. If you are in the area, stay inside, lock your doors. Suspect is a white male in a black hoodie. If you see him, call 911. Do not approach.— City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) March 30, 2022
