News | Local
News reporting
Police canines converge on Rochester for K9 games

More than 50 canines and the officer partners come to train, certify and compete as the United States Police Canine Association field trail comes to Rochester.

Canine demo Finn 01.JPG
Rochester Police Office Sarah Cronk encourages her canine partner Finn as he leaps in a demonstration at Century High School Sunday, June 5, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
June 05, 2022 11:03 PM
ROCHESTER — Officer Alex Clement said he was glad to demonstrate the skill and training of the department’s police dogs.

A member of the Rochester Police Department’s K9 unit, Clement showed a crowd at Century High School on Sunday, June 5, 2022, the determination of a police dog. No matter how the dog was shaken, pulled, even lifted, he held onto a suspect.

Clement’s canine partner is Wrecker.

However, it wasn’t Wrecker doing the demonstration. Wrecker is on leave due to injury.

Instead, it was Officer Vedran Tomich’s K9 partner, Titan, performing the demonstration. On Clement.

Clement, wearing a training sleeve, was in Titan’s firm grip before a small crowd at the high school football field Sunday evening.

“It’s more pressure than a pinch,” Clement said of being on the receiving end of the canine’s grip, showing some bruises on his arms from other training sessions.

Canine demo Sarge vs Louie 02.JPG
<br/><br/>Rochester Police Department Officer Shannon McCafferty, bottom left, keeps up with her canine partner Louie in a race against fellow RPD Officer Brain Roussell and his partner Sarge in a demonstration of the dogs' abilities at Century High School Sunday, June 5, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

K9 unit officers take turns being decoys and giving commands. It’s just one of the extra duties the human officers volunteer to take on in the unit.

Rochester canine handlers demonstrated the training to the crowd after introducing the more than 50 K9 officers, deputies and other handlers from nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies.

Police service dogs and K9 units from around the region are gathered in Rochester from the United States Police Canine Association’s region 18 field trial. Through Tuesday, canine’s from those agencies will be testing, certifying and occasionally competing.

The region includes most of Minnesota, western Wisconsin and some of Iowa. Canines from departments in that region will work with their biped partners in several areas including obedience, detection and agility.

The Rochester Police Department hosted the demonstration event on a rainy evening.

Officer Brian Roussell and his partner, Sarge, competed with Shannon McCafferty and her partner, also named Sarge, in races to find boxes with traces of a substance that can be used to make explosives.

The two are the department’s explosive detecting canines. In addition to those two, the Rochester Police Department has six other patrol dogs – one for each shift, said Sgt. Wade Blazejak, of the RPD's K9 unit.

Blazejack said the number of Rochester officers who accept the extra time, training and effort to become a K9 officer speaks to the department’s commitment to public safety.

“It truly is a job unlike any other within the police department,” he said. “You end up spending more time with that canine than your own family.”

Canine demo Mack.JPG
Rochester Police Officer Collin Winters commands his canine partner Mack on an obstacle course demonstration at Century High School Sunday, June 5, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Roussell said the skills Sarge has learned has made him a valuable asset not just to the department but the region. He and Sarge’s services were called on during President Donald Trump’s visit to Rochester in 2018. The two also helped with security when the Super Bowl was played in Minneapolis that same year, and at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis in 2019.

Roussell said canines can do things humans aren’t able to but are also a use of force tool for the officer that does something none of his other weapons do.

“We can call them back,” Roussell said. “If an officer fires a bullet, there’s nothing we can do once it leaves the gun; a dog, you can call off.”

Which was when Clement went from gripped to grinning.

“Once you call the canine off, it’s social again,” Clement said.

Canine demo group 02.JPG
Officers and canines from more than three dozen law enforcement agencies in the region line up on the football field at Century High School Sunday, June 5, 2022. The officers and canines were in Rochester for the United States Police Canine Association’s region 18 field trial.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
