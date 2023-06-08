Police: Madeline Kingsbury's body found along maintenance road; ex-boyfriend arrested in Mabel

WINONA, Minn. — Law enforcement confirmed that the human remains found yesterday were those of Madeline Kingsbury, the Winona mother of two who thousands of searchers have been trying to find for months.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for but we are thankful to bring her home," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a Thursday afternoon press conference in Winona City Hall.

An investigator found Kingsbury's body along a remote road near Minnesota Highway 43 in Mabel, Minnesota, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, who is also the father of her children, was arrested around 5:20 p.m. at a Mabel residence without incident.

Kingsbury has been missing from her Winona home since March 31, 2023.

Fravel has previously denied any involvement in Kingsbury 's disappearance and said he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Digital evidence brought the Fillmore County Sheriff's investigation to the spot where Kingsbury was found, Williams said.

The area had previously been searched and Kingsbury's body was missed because it was concealed in a wooded area.

Charges have yet to be filed against Fravel and law enforcement declined to answer multiple questions from the news media, citing a desire to protect the case and possible prosecution.

Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Fravel is currently involved in a custody case involving his two children. He's fighting for full custody of the kids, citing their lack of support since Kingsbury went missing.

In a joint agreement between Fravel and Winona County, the county agreed not to pursue a prior petition for protection due to any alleged criminal activity in the home.

Winona County took custody of the children in April . The children are currently residing with their Kingsbury's parents, Cathy and David Kingsbury, who, like the children's father, do not have legal custody over the children. The elder Kingsburys, who filed a motion as a third party in the protection petition, objected to the deal between Fravel and the county.

Fravel's lawyer in the custody hearings, Thomas Braun, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friends of Madeline Kingsbury react after it was announced that the remains found near Mabel, Minnesota, were hers during a press conference at Winona City Hall on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin