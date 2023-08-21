Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police deploy Taser against man following Oronoco attempted arson

The man allegedly tried to set a storage unit on fire and then led police on a short vehicle pursuit before police deployed the Taser and eventually arrested him.

OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:34 AM

ORONOCO — A 47-year-old man was shocked with a Taser by law enforcement following a vehicle chase through Oronoco after the man allegedly tried to start a storage unit on fire, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to appear in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Aug. 21.

According to Parkin:

Law enforcement was called to an Oronoco storage unit facility around 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

After law enforcement arrived, the man got into a pickup and left the scene. During a short chase, the man ran several stop signs. At one point, he stopped and argued with police while moving his vehicle slightly forward. He then took off again and law enforcement lost the vehicle before finding it at the same storage unit.

The man was shocked with a Taser after he did not comply with law enforcement's orders and he was arrested.

A woman who was at the scene declined to cooperate with law enforcement.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
