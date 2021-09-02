SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Police: Driver in fatal Wabasha collision was under the influence

Bernard Wayne Quist, 84, of Lake City, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning with conditional bail set at $5,000 and unconditional bail set $80,000.

Bernard Quist 8.31.21
Bernard Quist
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 02, 2021 02:26 PM
WABASHA — An 84-year-old Lake City man is facing two felony charges in the death of a 16-year-old skateboarder after police said he was over the legal limit to drive when the crash occurred Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Bernard Wayne Quist, 84, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide. He also faces a felony charge for failing to remain at the scene.

Quist made his first appearance in court Thursday morning, where Judge Christopher Neisen set conditional bail at $5,000 and unconditional bail at $80,000.

The Wabasha Police Department responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to 712 Grant Boulevard West in Wabasha for a report of a vehicle striking a person on a skateboard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 16-year-old Adrianna Simon lying motionless on the ground with a skateboard nearby.

People on the scene attempted to provide aid to Simon, but she was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang at the time of the incident, and when they went to investigate, they found Quist at the scene, according to the criminal complaint. One witness claimed Quist said "She's gone," referring to Simon.

When law enforcement arrived, Quist was not at the scene. Sometime later, Quist reached out to law enforcement and returned. He allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and striking Simon, and being aware she was severely injured, if not dead.

Quist also admitted to previously consuming several alcoholic beverages, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a presumptive blood alcohol content level of 0.096, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. The results of that test were not yet available.

Quist's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Wabasha-Kellogg Superintendent Jim Freihammer sent a letter Wednesday to parents and students identifying Simon as the teenager who was killed.

Wabasha - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper

