News | Local

Police find no evidence of shooting after reports of shots fired in Northwest Rochester

Multiple people called police Thursday night, Aug. 19, 2021, reporting they heard gunshots in the area of the 900 block of 41st Street Northwest.

081921-ESSEX-PARK-372.jpg
Rochester Police set up a perimeter along 13th Ave Northwest and 41st Street Northwest while looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 20, 2021 08:06 AM
Rochester police said they found no evidence of a shooting after multiple people called emergency responders to report hearing gunfire Thursday night in the 900 block of 41st Street Northwest.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to the area of Essex Park Apartments and Watson Soccer Fields for reports of gunshots in the area. Police searched the area using explosives detection dogs, but did not find any shell casings, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

No one was found injured and police did not find any property that had been damaged. The incident remains under investigation.

081921-ESSEX-PARK-380.jpg
Rochester Police set up a perimeter along 13th Ave Northwest and 41st Street Northwest while looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

