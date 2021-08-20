Police find no evidence of shooting after reports of shots fired in Northwest Rochester

Rochester police said they found no evidence of a shooting after multiple people called emergency responders to report hearing gunfire Thursday night in the 900 block of 41st Street Northwest.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to the area of Essex Park Apartments and Watson Soccer Fields for reports of gunshots in the area. Police searched the area using explosives detection dogs, but did not find any shell casings, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

No one was found injured and police did not find any property that had been damaged. The incident remains under investigation.

