SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Police investigating burglary, catalytic converter theft at Southeast Rochester home

A 65-year-old woman called police Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021, after noticing a person underneath her vehicle. The woman also discovered a door into the home had been forced open.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 23, 2021 09:04 AM
Share

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft of a catalytic converter after a Southeast Rochester resident saw a man under their vehicle Wednesday morning.

A 65-year-old woman called police about 9:30 a.m. after looking out her window and seeing someone underneath her 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman shouted at the man, who then ran from the area.

The man was described as a skinny white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing light brown or gray overalls and a black stocking cap, according to Moilanen.

When the woman went outside to investigate her vehicle, she saw the catalytic converter was taken. She also discovered the back door to her home had been forced in and there was visible damage to the lock and door handle area of the door.

A vacuum and various tools were reported taken from the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link