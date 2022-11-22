SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police investigating late-night shooting at Rochester apartment complex

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday at a complex in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 22, 2022 08:17 AM
ROCHESTER — Two cars were hit by bullets during a shooting late Monday night, Nov. 21.

At 11:45 p.m. Monday, Rochester police officers were sent to an apartment building in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest after multiple reports of gunshots, according to RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator Amanda Grayson.

Two cars were struck by bullets and several shell casings were found near the cars. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area, Grayson said. He reportedly jumped a chain link fence and got into a car, which left northbound on 22nd Avenue Northwest. The car is described as a blue or black Nissan or Acura.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Grayson said anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check the video to see if it captured the incident, the suspect or the vehicle.

