News | Local

Police investigating Northwest Rochester shooting

Police responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Crime - Police lights
stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 09, 2022 10:30 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest, according to public information officer Amanda Grayson. Officials said multiple rounds were fired at a residence and investigators recovered several shell casings.

Grayson said three people were inside the residence but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

