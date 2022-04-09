Police investigating Northwest Rochester shooting
Police responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest, according to public information officer Amanda Grayson. Officials said multiple rounds were fired at a residence and investigators recovered several shell casings.
Grayson said three people were inside the residence but no injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway.
