Monday, May 15

News Local

Police investigating northwest Rochester shooting Sunday afternoon

No injuries were reported and police are unsure of the motive.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:16 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in northwest Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

An RPD officer was near the 2800 block of West River Road Northwest when she heard two to three gunshots. She looked west and saw a 30-year-old Rochester man running towards her vehicle and another 18-year-old Rochester man running away.



Both men told law enforcement after they were detained that they had been shot at.

No injuries were reported but there was evidence of bullet damage at a residence located on the 2800 block of River Wood Lane Northwest where the shooting took place. No shell casings were found at the house.

Two witnesses at the residence were also interviewed by police.

Police are unsure of a motive, though they believe the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
