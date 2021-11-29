Police investigating shots fired incident in Northwest Rochester
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, which occurred about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex that led to the discovery of more than a dozen shell casings.
Rochester police were called about 4:40 a.m. Saturday to 1505 41st St. NW for a report of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers found " multiple cartridges" and approximately 13 shell casings in the apartment complex's parking lot, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A bullet entered a common stairwell area in one of the buildings and two unoccupied vehicles also were hit, Moilanen said.
It is believed that the shots were fired from a black SUV-type vehicle that was in the parking lot.
Moilanen said police were called to the building earlier in the night for a fight, but it was not immediately known if the two incidents were connected.
The incident is under investigation.