Monday, July 10

Police investigating the disappearance of Rochester man

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. on July 7, 2023.

Wade Gordon Jr.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:17 AM

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man has been missing since early Friday morning, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. on July 7. He is described as a white man who is 5 foot 10 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was found at his workplace.

"It's unlike him to just go off the radar like this," Moilanen said. Gordon was reported missing by the mother his children on July 8.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
