Police investigating the disappearance of Rochester man

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man has been missing since early Friday morning, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. on July 7. He is described as a white man who is 5 foot 10 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was found at his workplace.

"It's unlike him to just go off the radar like this," Moilanen said. Gordon was reported missing by the mother his children on July 8.