Police look for suspect in attempted car theft, phone robbery
Suspect initially tried taking victim's car before stealing his cell phone
ROCHESTER — A robber got away with a cell phone after trying to steal a bigger prize.
Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a 21-year-old Rochester man left the Holiday convenience store in the 1800 block of Assisi Drive Northwest at 9:22 a.m. Sunday and got into his car.
As the victim got into his car, the suspect tried to pull the victim out of it, saying the car was now his, Moilanen said.
The victim resisted, so the assailant took the victim's cell phone instead then fled on foot, Moilanen said.
When police arrived, they got a description of the suspect and video from the store showed his face and clothing. The man is described as thin and about 6-feet tall.
