Police looking for Rochester robbery suspect
The man threatened an employee with a box cutter before taking money from the cash register.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking for a man who robbed a Rochester gas station Thursday, June 16, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen, the man threatened an employee with a box cutter at the Shell Gas and Go on the 3600 block of River Road Northeast. The man demanded money from the register and then left in a newer model black Ford F-150 with chrome trim and dark window tint.
Exclusive
First World Problems. Purple Goat Punch. Old Fashioned. Blackberry Mojito. Knobs and Hollers.
Exclusive
Combined youth group could include fewer members than either of the existing organizations.
Members Only
5th Avenue Rental Partners LLC bought five homes on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Second Street NW to make way for the development of a Hampton Inn and Suites.
Law enforcement has not apprehended the suspect and the case is under investigation.
The man is described as Black male between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 8-inches and between 170 and 195 pounds.
Public meeting set for June 23 to hear ideas regarding city's natural resources.
Spring 2022 Dean's and President's lists
The theft of the copper wire allegedly happen earlier this week while construction is taking place at the school.