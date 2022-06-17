Police looking for Rochester robbery suspect

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking for a man who robbed a Rochester gas station Thursday, June 16, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man threatened an employee with a box cutter at the Shell Gas and Go on the 3600 block of River Road Northeast. The man demanded money from the register and then left in a newer model black Ford F-150 with chrome trim and dark window tint.

Law enforcement has not apprehended the suspect and the case is under investigation.

The man is described as Black male between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 8-inches and between 170 and 195 pounds.