Police looking for Rochester robbery suspect

The man threatened an employee with a box cutter before taking money from the cash register.

Robbery Suspect
A photo of a June 16, 2022 robbery suspect who allegedly threatened an employee with a box cutter before stealing money from the cash register.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 17, 2022 10:03 AM
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking for a man who robbed a Rochester gas station Thursday, June 16, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man threatened an employee with a box cutter at the Shell Gas and Go on the 3600 block of River Road Northeast. The man demanded money from the register and then left in a newer model black Ford F-150 with chrome trim and dark window tint.

Law enforcement has not apprehended the suspect and the case is under investigation.

The man is described as Black male between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 8-inches and between 170 and 195 pounds.

