Police not able to confirm firearm was present at Austin High School

AUSTIN — A report of a firearm at Austin High School followed an altercation that occurred in a school bathroom Wednesday, March 15, 2023, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan

According to McKichan:

Police have not been able to confirm a firearm was present at the school.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old male were detained by police and brought to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center. The teens were later released.

Also Read





The department is not aware of any injuries related to the bathroom altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A department school resource officer requested additional support around 12 p.m. Wednesday after a report that a firearm had been brandished at the school.

"The safety of students and staff at the Austin High School is our highest priority," McKichan wrote. "We appreciated the patience of those folks, as well as parents, as we sought to determine the validity of the report."