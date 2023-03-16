6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police not able to confirm firearm was present at Austin High School

The Austin Police Department detained two teenage males during its investigation but later released them. No proof of firearm found.

Austin High School
Austin High School was the scene of a police investigation over claims that someone brought firearms to the school on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:36 AM

AUSTIN — A report of a firearm at Austin High School followed an altercation that occurred in a school bathroom Wednesday, March 15, 2023, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan

According to McKichan:

Police have not been able to confirm a firearm was present at the school.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old male were detained by police and brought to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center. The teens were later released.

The department is not aware of any injuries related to the bathroom altercation.

A department school resource officer requested additional support around 12 p.m. Wednesday after a report that a firearm had been brandished at the school.

"The safety of students and staff at the Austin High School is our highest priority," McKichan wrote. "We appreciated the patience of those folks, as well as parents, as we sought to determine the validity of the report."

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
