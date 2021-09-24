Police: Predatory offender moving to Southeast Rochester
Malik Amin Johnson is moving to Campus Drive Southeast on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
A predatory offender will be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections' custody to a Southeast Rochester residence on Monday, Sept. 27.
Malik Amin Johnson, 42, a risk level 3 predatory offender, is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
"Malik Johnson engaged in sexual contact against an unknown, mentally disabled, female victim. Contact included touch," according to the Rochester Police Department. "Malik approached the victim as she sat waiting in a vehicle. He took advantage of the victim’s confusion and fear to maintain control."
