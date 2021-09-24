SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Police: Predatory offender moving to Southeast Rochester

Malik Amin Johnson is moving to Campus Drive Southeast on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Malik Amin Johnson 9-24-21
Malik Amin Johnson
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 24, 2021 06:39 AM
Share

A predatory offender will be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections' custody to a Southeast Rochester residence on Monday, Sept. 27.

Malik Amin Johnson, 42, a risk level 3 predatory offender, is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

"Malik Johnson engaged in sexual contact against an unknown, mentally disabled, female victim. Contact included touch," according to the Rochester Police Department. "Malik approached the victim as she sat waiting in a vehicle. He took advantage of the victim’s confusion and fear to maintain control."

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESSROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link