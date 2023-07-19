Police release name of man found dead in Rochester park

ROCHESTER — The man found deceased in a tent located in Soldiers Field Park was 69-year-old Marvin Peterson, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A man whose tent was next to Peterson's called 911 around 3 a.m. Tuesday to report that he thought Peterson might be dead.

The man knew Peterson for approximately a month and half and told police that Peterson had stopped responding to him on Monday. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the man went to check on Peterson in his tent and found that his leg was stiff and he suspected Peterson was dead.

The man was not able to call the police right away because his phone was not charged.

Police found drug paraphernalia in Peterson's tent and Moilanen declined to describe what the paraphernalia was.

It will be weeks before a toxicology report is completed to determine a cause of death.