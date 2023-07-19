6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police release name of man found dead in Rochester park

Marvin Peterson, 69, had been staying in a tent on Rochester's Soldiers Field Park when he was found deceased by another man. No cause of death has been released.

Mark Wasson
Today at 9:49 AM

ROCHESTER — The man found deceased in a tent located in Soldiers Field Park was 69-year-old Marvin Peterson, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A man whose tent was next to Peterson's called 911 around 3 a.m. Tuesday to report that he thought Peterson might be dead.

Find more news important to you

The man knew Peterson for approximately a month and half and told police that Peterson had stopped responding to him on Monday. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the man went to check on Peterson in his tent and found that his leg was stiff and he suspected Peterson was dead.

The man was not able to call the police right away because his phone was not charged.

Police found drug paraphernalia in Peterson's tent and Moilanen declined to describe what the paraphernalia was.

It will be weeks before a toxicology report is completed to determine a cause of death.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
