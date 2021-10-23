SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Police respond to shots fired in Southeast Rochester

No injuries reported in Friday night incident.

US-NEWS-WIS-BAR-SHOOTING-DMT.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / Dreamstime / TNS
By Post Bulletin staff report
October 23, 2021 07:48 AM
At least one person was taken into custody after Rochester police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired Friday night

The 8:45 p.m. Friday call sent police officers to an apartment building in the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast.

Damage was discovered, but one was injured.

Police were at the apartment complex earlier in the evening because of a dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.

