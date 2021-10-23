Police respond to shots fired in Southeast Rochester
No injuries reported in Friday night incident.
At least one person was taken into custody after Rochester police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired Friday night
The 8:45 p.m. Friday call sent police officers to an apartment building in the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast.
Damage was discovered, but one was injured.
Police were at the apartment complex earlier in the evening because of a dispute.
The incident remains under investigation.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.