Police say man who shot himself during traffic stop has died

The 58-year-old man who was found slumped in a vehicle at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds following a traffic stop Sunday night has died as a result of his injuries, Rochester police confirmed Wednesday.

Further information about the man's identity was not released by police.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, for a report of a domestic assault. Officers were looking to arrest the man for fifth-degree assault and were informed that he "owned several guns and was not mentally stable," the department said in a news release in the hours after the incident.

Officers found him in a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop near 20th Street and South Broadway Avenue. Sgt. Tony Teal said Monday morning that the man stopped for police and officers were able to approach the vehicle and identify him before he drove away.

A second stop was conducted at the fairgrounds. Teal said officers saw that the man was "slumped over onto the steering wheel" and carefully approached the vehicle using a "high-risk stop" technique with guns drawn and using shields. Officers also used a small drone to check the vehicle first, according to Teal.

When officers reached the vehicle, they discovered the man "had been shot and located a gun nearby." Teal said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"The shooting appears to be self-inflicted," the department wrote in the release.

The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, according to police.

Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.