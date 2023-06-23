Police seek help identifying Rochester shooting suspects

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals from the Gates of Rochester apartments on Friday, June 16, 2023, according to a statement from Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

The people in the photos are considered suspects in the shooting.

"In the interest of public safety, we want to identify and speak to the individuals who were there," Grayson wrote.

Police warn people not to approach the suspects and to call RPD at (507) 328-2897 or cweber@rochestermn.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).