News | Local

Police: Shots fired in NW Rochester Tuesday night

Rochester Police Sergeant Ryan Edge said there is no concern for the public's safety at this time.

NW Roch Shooting.jpg
The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting that took place on the 3500 block of 15th Ave. NW in Rochester on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Erich Fisher / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 15, 2022 08:32 PM
ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported from a shooting Tuesday evening in Northwest Rochester, according to Police Sgt. Ryan Edge.

The Rochester Police Department received a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest around 7:30 p.m.

Edge didn't comment on whether a suspect was in custody, noting the investigation was still in the early stages.

He did say, around 8 p.m., that there was no concern for the public's safety.

This is a developing story.

