Police: Shots fired in NW Rochester Tuesday night
Rochester Police Sergeant Ryan Edge said there is no concern for the public's safety at this time.
ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported from a shooting Tuesday evening in Northwest Rochester, according to Police Sgt. Ryan Edge.
The Rochester Police Department received a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest around 7:30 p.m.
Edge didn't comment on whether a suspect was in custody, noting the investigation was still in the early stages.
He did say, around 8 p.m., that there was no concern for the public's safety.
This is a developing story.
