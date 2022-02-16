Police: Shots fired in NW Rochester Tuesday night

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported from a shooting Tuesday evening in Northwest Rochester, according to Police Sgt. Ryan Edge.

The Rochester Police Department received a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest around 7:30 p.m.

Edge didn't comment on whether a suspect was in custody, noting the investigation was still in the early stages.

He did say, around 8 p.m., that there was no concern for the public's safety.

This is a developing story.