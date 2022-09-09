SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Police suspect Iowa couple died by murder-suicide in Rochester

“On September 5, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home,” according to the Rochester Police Department statement released on Friday.

A Rochester Police Department squad.
By Jeff Kiger
September 09, 2022 06:13 PM
ROCHESTER — A couple from Iowa died by homicide and suicide in Rochester earlier this week, according to preliminary reports from the Rochester Police Department.

“On September 5, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home,” according to the RPD statement released at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Preliminary reports indicate a 67-year-old male died from self-inflicted injuries, and a 65-year-old female experienced sharp force injuries. No other individuals are being sought in this case.”

Police describe the couple as being from Iowa, but staying in Rochester temporarily. No other information was released.

The statement concluded by explaining the delay in the public reporting of the deaths.

“RPD is sharing this information to provide transparency about activity in our community. However, one of our core values is compassion, and we want to extend some privacy to the family involved,” stated the RPD announcement.

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
