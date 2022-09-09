Police suspect Iowa couple died by murder-suicide in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A couple from Iowa died by homicide and suicide in Rochester earlier this week, according to preliminary reports from the Rochester Police Department.

“On September 5, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home,” according to the RPD statement released at 5:30 p.m. Friday. “Preliminary reports indicate a 67-year-old male died from self-inflicted injuries, and a 65-year-old female experienced sharp force injuries. No other individuals are being sought in this case.”

Police describe the couple as being from Iowa, but staying in Rochester temporarily. No other information was released.

The statement concluded by explaining the delay in the public reporting of the deaths.

“RPD is sharing this information to provide transparency about activity in our community. However, one of our core values is compassion, and we want to extend some privacy to the family involved,” stated the RPD announcement.