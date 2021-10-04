Police: Suspect shoots self after traffic stop

Rochester police say a person found in a vehicle at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds likely suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after police attempted to stop the person for a domestic assault incident.

Few details were immediately available Monday morning about the incident, which began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

A news release from the department sent about 11:30 p.m. Sunday stated that police were looking to arrest a person for fifth-degree domestic assault. Officers were informed that the person "owned several guns and was not mentally stable."

Officers found the person in a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop near 20th Street and South Broadway Avenue. Sgt. Tony Teal said Monday morning that the 58-year-old man, who is believed to be from Rochester, stopped for police and officers were able to approach the vehicle and identify the man before he drove away.

A second stop was conducted at the fairgrounds. Teal said officers saw that the man was "slumped over onto the steering wheel" and carefully approached the vehicle using a "high-risk stop" technique with guns drawn and using shields. Officers also used a small drone to check the vehicle first, according to Teal.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers reached the vehicle, they discovered the person "had been shot and located a gun nearby." Teal said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. His condition was not known Monday morning.

"The shooting appears to be self-inflicted," the department wrote in the release.

The incident is under investigation.

Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.