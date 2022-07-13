Pool compromises eyed in 125 Live agreement

ROCHESTER — Work continues on updating a proposed agreement between the city and 125 Live.

“They are very close to having this completed,” Dale McCamish, the city’s recreation and facilities division head, told the Rochester Park Board on Tuesday.

The Rochester City Council asked for more community discussion regarding details related to the use of the warm-water pool.

While the 125 Live agreement covers a variety of issues, from providing free space for the city’s AccessABLE Recreation program to a plan for proposed renovations to an unused lower level space, the focus has largely centered on access to the warm-water pool that was added when the Rec Center expanded to provide senior center facilities. .

The agreement presented to the council in June scheduled 70 hours of weekly access for 125 Live, which programs the portion of the building that includes senior activities. It leaves 32 hours to be scheduled by city staff at the Rec Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCamish said a tentative agreement calls for adding two weekly hours to Rec Center access to accommodate Saturday swim lessons. The change followed a June 27 meeting of city staff, 125 Live representatives and local youth swimming representatives.

Brad Thatcher, who was part of the meeting as a member of Rochester Swimming Inc., said the group wanted four additional hours, as well as broader community input on scheduling

“Not everybody in the community has a say in how this pool is used,” he said.

Brad Thatcher of Thatcher Pools & Spas Inc speaks during public comment on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at during a Park Board meeting at the Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

McCamish pointed out that the 32 weekly hours of Rec Center access are available for a variety of uses, and aren’t just used by the local swim club.

Sylwia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live’s executive director, said she’s agreed to give up two weekend hours throughout the year, but asked that the two requested weekday hours be shared time, since the Rochester Swim Club has expressed a desire to use the time for private adult swim lessons..

Autumn Kappes, Rochester Swim Club CEO, has expressed a desire to have weekday space to offer private lessons to adult women whose religious beliefs wouldn’t allow them to share the pool with men, which creates potential conflict with sharing the space.

McCamish didn’t address the weekday request in his presentation to the Park Board, but said final details continue to be discussed before taking a revised agreement to the Rochester City Council on Aug. 1.

In addition to addressing at least two added weekend hours of access for the Rec Center, McCamish said the proposed tweaks will remove language related to locker room access, which will be moot once a Rec Center locker room project is complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he said planned revisions call for Rec Center staff and 125 Live representatives to meet with all user groups quarterly to discuss any concerns that arise.

Park Board member Mark Bilderback said it will be important to find a way to avoid potential conflicts between groups using city facilities.

Board member Dick Dale raised concerns about the lack of 125 Live payments for pool usage, while the local swim club and other groups are charged a fee by the Rec Center.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Parrish said the waiving of 125 Live fees is designed as part of the city’s partnership to provide senior services to the community.

“It’s really a reflection of our total collaboration,” he said, adding that the agreement also provides free access to 125 Live space for the city’s AccessABLE Recreation program.

Bilderback said the alternative would put the senior program and other related expenses back on the city.

“If we didn’t have them, we would be paying to run those programs,” he said of 125 Live.

The revised agreement is slated to be considered by the City Council on Aug. 1 and will be reviewed by the Park Board during its Aug. 9 meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT