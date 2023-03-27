99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, March 27

News Local

Popular Rochester restaurant Pho Chau burglarized over the weekend

A front window was broken and a safe was reportedly stolen

RPD - BURGLARY.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:06 AM

ROCHESTER — A burglary was reported Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at the Pho Chau restaurant on the 1000 block of North Broadway, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A passerby called police after they saw the front window of the business was broken out. When law enforcement arrived, they spoke with employees who said a safe had been stolen. The amount of money stolen is unknown.

The incident, which happened between 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, and 6 a.m. Saturday, is under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Also Read

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
