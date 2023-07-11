Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Portions of 60th Avenue Northwest in Rochester closed starting Tuesday

The construction project will close 60th Avenue Northwest from the intersection of 51st Street Northwest to the north.

Olmsted County Road Closures Map
A road construction project will close 60th Avenue Northwest from the intersection of 51st Street Northwest to the north starting on July 11, 2023.
Contributed / Olmsted County
By Staff reports
Today at 7:07 PM

ROCHESTER — Construction work on 60th Avenue Northwest in Rochester will close a portion of the roadway starting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The project will close 60th Avenue Northwest from the intersection of 51st Street Northwest to the north. Olmsted County advises people to seek alternative routes and expect traffic delays.

Find more news important to you

The intersection of 51st Street Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest will be open to provide access to the Pebble Creek development. A detour utilizing internal streets to access Gatehouse Drive Northwest from Kingsbury Drive Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest will remain in place for two additional weeks until access can be provided from 51st Street Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest.

The $19.7 million regrading/reconstruction project is part of the larger County State Aid Highway 4 and 60th Avenue Northwest project.

Olmsted County also reminds drivers to always travel with caution, reduce speed in a construction zone and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

