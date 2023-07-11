Portions of 60th Avenue Northwest in Rochester closed starting Tuesday

ROCHESTER — Construction work on 60th Avenue Northwest in Rochester will close a portion of the roadway starting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The project will close 60th Avenue Northwest from the intersection of 51st Street Northwest to the north. Olmsted County advises people to seek alternative routes and expect traffic delays.

The intersection of 51st Street Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest will be open to provide access to the Pebble Creek development. A detour utilizing internal streets to access Gatehouse Drive Northwest from Kingsbury Drive Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest will remain in place for two additional weeks until access can be provided from 51st Street Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest.

The $19.7 million regrading/reconstruction project is part of the larger County State Aid Highway 4 and 60th Avenue Northwest project.

Olmsted County also reminds drivers to always travel with caution, reduce speed in a construction zone and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.