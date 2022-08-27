Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PossAbilities fundraising gala back in October

A Night of PossAbilities is set for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

possabilities of southern minnesota logo.jpg
By Staff reports
August 26, 2022 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Night of PossAbilities is back after a more than two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The fundraising gala for PossAbilities will include a silent auction, live auction and inspirational conversations with people with disabilities.

Also Read
SEMAC logo.png
Local
SEMAC grant applications open
Nonprofit organizations starting art projects after Dec. 1, 2022, can apply for one of three grants.
August 26, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
071421-channel-one-0508.jpg
Local
Olmsted County throwing in $90,000 to fill Channel One shelves
Channel One is receiving $90,000 from federal COVID response funds received by the county to address increased need amid rising food prices and shortages.
August 18, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area. Event proceeds will be used to support new innovative programming targeted at individuals with disabilities currently not being served in the community. Proceeds will also support the growth and leadership of employees working at PossAbilities.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.PossAbilities.org/events now until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Related Topics: NONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 Honors recipients, Dean's lists and graduates
Honors
August 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_0874.jpg
Business
$5 Pizza leaves Rochester, replaced by Danny’s Pizza in same location
Is the successor to $5 Pizza, Danny's Pizza, keeping prices the same as before? Or has Med City's newest independent pizza joint changed more things up than the name?
August 26, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
082522 COVID map redo.JPG
Local
Olmsted County sees COVID transmission rate lowered
Virus-related hospitalizations climb as the overall case rate drops in Olmsted County and several other Southeast Minnesota counties.
August 26, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dover-Eyota Pigskin
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 26, 2022 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist