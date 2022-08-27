PossAbilities fundraising gala back in October
A Night of PossAbilities is set for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A Night of PossAbilities is back after a more than two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The fundraising gala for PossAbilities will include a silent auction, live auction and inspirational conversations with people with disabilities.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area. Event proceeds will be used to support new innovative programming targeted at individuals with disabilities currently not being served in the community. Proceeds will also support the growth and leadership of employees working at PossAbilities.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.PossAbilities.org/events now until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
