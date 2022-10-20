SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Possible injuries in Thursday morning vehicle crash in Rochester

A car crash Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, may have resulted in injuries, according to early police reports.

Traffic crash Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Highway 52 near 19th Street in Rochester
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 20, 2022 10:53 AM
ROCHESTER — There are possible injuries from a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 52, according to early reports from law enforcement.

The crash involves a Toyota Cruiser that was traveling southbound on Highway 52 near 19th Street. Highway 52 was backed up in the southbound lanes for a time Thursday morning while the emergency responders cleared the scene.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance was notified that two people in the vehicle complained of pain.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the incident, but the Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

The State Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the crash.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera live feed of the area shows the area has since been cleared.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
