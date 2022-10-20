Possible injuries in Thursday morning vehicle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER — There are possible injuries from a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 52, according to early reports from law enforcement.

The crash involves a Toyota Cruiser that was traveling southbound on Highway 52 near 19th Street. Highway 52 was backed up in the southbound lanes for a time Thursday morning while the emergency responders cleared the scene.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance was notified that two people in the vehicle complained of pain.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the incident, but the Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

The State Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera live feed of the area shows the area has since been cleared.

