Post Bulletin's most-read news story of 2021: Former Rochester teacher murdered in New Orleans

Former teacher at Rochester's Alternative Learning Center murdered in New Orleans

Mandi Hyres, left, and Liz Quackenbush. (Contributed photo)

A former Rochester Alternative Learning Center high school instructor was fatally stabbed Wednesday in New Orleans, and her killer is being sought by police there, according to nola.com in New Orleans.

Liz Quackenbush, 39, was found dead from stab wounds to her head and face in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans. Area media report that police are looking for Preston Higgs, 36, who is believed to be the suspect in the slaying. He faces a count of second-degree murder.

New Orleans police authorities say Higgs lived with Quackenbush and was her boyfriend, nola.com reports.

Read the full story >>>

Century Principal Chris Fogarty on leave after complaint

Century High School principal Chris Fogarty talks with students as they wait to pick up their caps and gowns Monday, April 27, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. Caps and gowns were handed out to seniors outside the school in a drive-through line so they wouldn't have to get out of their vehicles. Gov. Tim Walz announced on April 23 that Minnesota students would finish the school year doing distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Century High School Principal Chris Fogarty is on non-disciplinary leave while a complaint against him is being reviewed by Rochester Public Schools officials, a district spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.

Neither the nature of the complaint nor the name of the complainant is publicly known at this point. The Post Bulletin sought the information under the Minnesota Data Practices Act after becoming aware that Fogarty had been absent from his position for weeks.

"Principal Fogarty is on a non-disciplinary leave. He is still employed by Rochester Public Schools. He has been an employee of the school district since November 1993. There is a complaint against him. The status of the complaint is that it is being reviewed by the school district," said district spokeswoman Heather Nessler in an email.

Read the full story >>>

Olmsted County sheriff: 'I was laughed at in my face' when responding to issues at fair

The Olmsted County Free Fair Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Graham Park in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A week after bad behavior disrupted the Olmsted County Fair, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said while the behavior wasn't unique, the disrespect that accompanied it was.

“We have had issues in the past with people that come to the fair with the intent of, for whatever reason, not having to follow any rules and/or encroaching on everybody else’s freedom to have fun, and creating some kind of fear or alarm by acting out,” he said. “But in previous years, we would arrest or trespass people, and tell them they could not return.”

Generally, that solved the issue. But this year was different.

Referencing a bystander video that has been turned over to law enforcement and is now part of the Sheriff’s Office investigation, Torgerson said the best way to describe the group was like a large school of fish in the ocean.

Read the full story >>>

Rochester accountant, church treasurer charged with theft of more than $400,000 from church

Wooden gavel

A Rochester accountant and church treasurer is charged with 12 felonies after she reportedly admitted to church leadership that she had stolen money to fund her gambling addiction.

The admission from 62-year-old Patricia Ann Radich came as the church was preparing to do a financial review in May 2020, according to court records.

A criminal complaint charging Radich with eight counts of theft by swindle and four counts of theft was filed in Olmsted County District Court on April 12, 2021.

Read the full story >>>

Rochester woman mourns child's father found dead in quadruple homicide in Wisconsin

Matthew Pettus, 26, of St. Paul, with his daughter Maelahni. Contributed / Mackenzie Fjerstad

Mackenzie Fjerstad was at her home in Rochester, surrounded by family and friends, when she found out her 2-year-old daughter Maelahni was never going to be with her father again.

Fjerstad, 22, learned Monday afternoon that her ex-boyfriend, and Maelahni's father, Matthew Pettus, was one of four people found fatally shot Sunday, Sept. 12, in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in Dunn County, Wis.

"I just broke," Fjerstad said. "I just broke down bawling. I've never felt this type of pain before. Ever."

Read the full story >>>

'Brushing' scam may be coming to Rochester

stock photo

Getting a package in the mail can be a source for a joy for some, but when the package is unexpected and far from anything you'd order for yourself, it can be confusing or even frightening.

An Olmsted County resident received a series of three packages this past week of items they did not order. It is believed the person was the target of a "brushing" scam.

According to Amazon , a brushing scam occurs when "bad actors send packages to publically available names and addresses."

Read the full story >>>

Protest greets volunteer egg-addling effort in Silver Lake Park

A group of protesters including Bob Dick (holding sign) meets with Rochester Parks and Recreation director Paul Widman and others Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, at Silver Lake as they start a process of oiling Canada Goose eggs to reduce the goose population. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Approximately 25 Rochester residents turned out Wednesday morning as volunteers gathered to addle goose eggs in Silver Lake Park.

Some protesters were opposed to the method used to impede development of the eggs, and others were upset that any effort was being done in an attempt to manage the goose population.

“We spent many years making this their home,” said Megan Mathis, who recalled years of visiting the park to see goslings after they hatched.

She said she was upset that geese would be removed from their nests so that oil could be applied to the eggs to keep them from hatching.

“They are mothers like anyone else,” she said.

Read the full story >>>

Mayo Clinic Health Systems doctor in La Crosse charged with child sexual assault

Joseph Thomas Poterucha

A Mayo Clinic Health Systems doctor was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, of La Crosse, made his first appearance in La Crosse Circuit Court on Friday, according to court documents. He is being held in La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, the La Crosse Tribune reported .

La Crosse Police were called about the incident on Thursday and were informed it had occurred Wednesday evening, according to the criminal complaint the La Crosse Tribune cited.

Read the full story >>>

Rochester woman loses $2,600 in Amazon scam

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

A Rochester woman is out more than $2,500 after she fell prey to an Amazon scam.

Rochester police received the report on Saturday, June 12, from a 72-year-old Rochester woman. The woman reported that the day before she received a text message saying it was from Amazon and alerting her that a $2,758.88 purchase had been made on her account. The text gave her a number to call if she had not made that purchase.

The woman called the number and talked to a man who told her he was an Amazon employee and told her to call another number. The woman was told Amazon would reverse the charges on her account, but needed her to assist to help catch the fraudsters.

Read the full story >>>

Red Wing City Council votes to fire Police Chief Roger Pohlman

Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman, shown in this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, was placed on paid administrative leave Monday while the city investigates allegations of misconduct.

Citing elements of mistrust, defensiveness and a lack of leadership, the Red Wing City Council voted 6-1 to terminate the employment of Police Chief Roger Pohlman after a 75-minute closed session on Friday night.

After returning from the closed session, council member Dean Hove immediately made a motion to "provide the employee with a disciplinary letter." That motion was passed 6-1, with Kim Beise voting no.

A copy of the letter was sent to the Post Bulletin. The letter begins with the termination of Pohlman, stating, "This letter serves as notice of the immediate termination of your at-will employment as a disciplinary action effective today, February 19, 2021. You have not met the Council’s performance expectations."

Read the full story >>>