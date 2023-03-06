Posts mark fence line in effort to restore native plants in Indian Heights Park

Answer Man,

Do you know the purpose of the tall black posts at Indian Heights Park? It looks like preparation for a fence in the middle of park property. We were puzzled on our recent outing to the park. Thanks for investigating. — Curious Hikers

Dear Hikers,

This one came close to sending me down the wrong trail.

I sent a minion to the northwest Rochester park for a better description of the poles in question, and he came back with a photo showing that most were accompanied by a small flag, pointing to potential tree plantings.

However, a quick call to Rochester Forester Jeff Haberman revealed the flags were simply used to mark where the poles were being placed and he had planned to remove them.

The poles are indeed intended to make way for a new fence, but the goal is not to divide park property. Instead, it’s to protect a portion of the park from deer.

“The area is bounded by existing trails, so none of them will be cut off,” Haberman told us.

The project is being funded by a Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota grant obtained by the Friends of Indian Heights Park organization. Friends member Dawn Littleton said it’s part of an ongoing effort to save the natural vegetation found at the park, which is home to more than 100 native plant species.

For years, the group has been working to fight back against invasive species such as buckthorn and bush honeysuckle, but deer have been coming alongside the work and grazing on the native plants that once dominated the oak savanna landscape.

While the friends group has obtained new seeds for the park, Littleton pointed out the work to spur new growth is fruitless without an added layer of protection.

“Without a deer fence, we are just feeding the deer,” she said, pointing out they favor a diet of the native plants. “That kind of defeats the purpose of getting rid of invasives.”

With more deer in the park than ever before, the Friends group obtained a grant to provide 1,450 feet of polypropylene mesh fencing that is deemed animal friendly but will keep deer from wandering inside.

A flag used to mark the placement of a fence post mistakenly points to a potential tree planting in Indian Heights Park. Answer Man / Post Bulletin

Littleton said the goal is to see how the landscape inside the fence changes in the following years, compared to the areas of the park outside the fence.

She pointed out the work is being conducted as an effort to meet one of several goals defined in the 2017 Indian Heights Park master plan, which called for restoring and preserving the natural landscape, while also considering the land sacred.

As a result, she said plans are being made to make sure the fence doesn’t damage the land in the park and respects the beauty that surrounds it.

Haberman said the fenced area will still be accessible to park visitors through two planned gates, and the fencing won’t block views of the landscape.

The fence is expected to be installed in the spring, and anyone wanting to volunteer to help with the effort can contact Littleton at Littleton.dawn@gmail.com.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .