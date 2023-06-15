Potential $16 million land investment remains on hold as use options are weighed

ROCHESTER — Compromise wasn’t reached with a Texas-based developer asking for more flexibility while pondering a $16 million land investment on the outer edge of northwest Rochester.

“Our recommendation remains the same as it was about a month ago,” Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer told the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The developer, Anthony Properties, initially requested the city consider changing dedicated land use for 83 of nearly 120 acres of farmland on the northeast corner of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue.

The goal was to increase housing density and commercial use of the site when it’s annexed into the city.

The property, valued by Olmsted County at nearly $2.3 million for tax purposes, is slated to be designated as low-density residential, but the Rochester City Council asked Community Development staff to consider other options after hearing Anthony Properties was interested in purchasing the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a May 10 commission meeting, city staff recommended allowing 20 acres of increased residential density to allow multi-family complexes and 24 acres of commercial space, which could be used for apartments or other businesses. Commission members postponed a decision at the time and asked staff to work with the developer to consider options.

Yetzer said city staff would have considered a slight change, but Anthony Properties’ final request of 47 acres of medium-density housing and 30 acres of commercial development didn’t reach a point that could be supported.

Justin Todd, the assistant vice president of development with Anthony Properties, said he believes the company made a significant effort.

“The motion at the May 10 Planning and Zoning hearing was to work with Community Development to find middle ground on a land-use plan that both sides found acceptable,” he said. “We did what we were told and reduced our request multiple times in an effort to compromise.”

Yetzer, however, said reaching middle ground on the numbers wasn’t the staff goal.

“We really didn’t come into this discussion looking for a negotiation,” he said, pointing out the City Council directed them to provide a recommendation based on the city’s comprehensive plan, which seeks to diversify housing options.

With that in mind, he said Community Development staff sought to suggest options, such as townhomes, fourplexes and row homes that could increase housing numbers to boost revenue while remaining within the low-density designation.

He said staff also pointed to potential incentives if the project includes affordable housing options.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal was really to educate around the opportunities within the designation we were suggesting,” Yetzer said.

The developer’s stated goal during a May 10 planning and zoning meeting was to use slightly more than half the 120 acres for market-rate apartments and active-senior housing, with commercial development along 55th Street.

Twenty-eight acres would be reserved for single-family homes as a buffer to existing development north of the site.

On Wednesday, Todd said approximately 38 acres remain under the low-density designation with the developer’s latest proposal, which he estimated will cost more than $16 million to purchase and prepare for development.

“That is why it is imperative that we are able to secure our request tonight in order to justify that cost,” he said, estimating the overall development would take at least 10 years to complete.

Commissioners split 3-2 on a recommendation to support the Community Development recommendation as the request heads to the Rochester City Council.

“It seems that the Community Development team has made a professional recommendation that is aligned with the comprehensive plan, with the (unified development code,” commission member Joanne Crawford said. “If we are to go against that, then what is the point of having those things in place?”

Commission Chairman Randy Schubring opposed the staff-recommended limits, pointing to a need for more housing outside the city’s core.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do think our request at the previous meeting was to look for compromise, and I saw some compromise happening,” he said, suggesting the Anthony Properties proposal be supported.

With the commission recommendation, the Rochester City Council is expected to review the proposed changes in land-use designations during its July 10 meeting.