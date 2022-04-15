SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Potential benefits cited with Rochester Township zoning change for sand mine

Plan to remove topsoil and sand from site southwest of Rochester is expected to lead to residential development and potential improvements for area.

Sand mining map photo.jpg
An aerial photo shows a propsed sand mining site in Rochester Township. The 15.6-acre site south and east of Salem Road and just west of Old Valley Road.
Rochester Township
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 14, 2022 10:40 PM
ROCHESTER – A 15.6-acre zoning change to make way for a potential sand mine in Rochester Township was approved Thursday, with possible future development benefits discussed.

In a 4-1 vote, the Rochester Township Board approved the change that will require added approvals before any mining activity can start.

“This would be the first step,” board member Matt Kitzmann said. “It doesn’t guarantee a mine.”

He said the development plan required for mining approval could create flood-free access for homes along the Zumbro River, as well as other potential improvements to the area located south and east of Salem Road and just west of Old Valley Road.

The sole opposing board member, Nathan Clarke, said the unknown timeframe for the mining effort raises concerns.

Pointing to the length of time it took to mine the area that created Rochester’s Cascade Lake, he said similar delays would inconvenience neighbors and potentially damage property values.

“Now it does look beautiful, but it took many years for the mining eyesore to go away,” he said.

Bill Tointon of WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying, who represented property owner Mark Leitzen of Leitzen Sand and Gravel on Thursday, said the two projects aren’t comparable.

“We have approximately 200,000 cubic yards of sand available on this site, versus a few million taken out of Cascade Lake,” he said.

He said the proposed mine would be more comparable to other small sand mines already in Rochester Township, which are converted to ponds, rather than lakes.

Tointon said the proposed mining operation makes way for the planned 17 homes that will be developed on the overall 73-acre property Leitzen purchased for $860,000 in December, which means the owner is motivated to maintain the value of the site.

The approximately 3 feet of soil and other material that currently sits on top of the sand is expected to be used to raise the future residential lots to a developable level, and some of the sand will be used in road construction for the development.

“Not all this material will be hauled off site,” Tointon said, noting what is hauled away will simply make the proposed pond larger and deeper for recreational uses, as well as potential flood water retention.

He said the residential development could move forward without the zoning approval, and Leitzen would still need to move the soil and some sand to build up the residential lots.

“You’d then have a very shallow pond, which is not a good situation to have next to a development or other neighbors,” he said, calling it a “mosquito basin.”

Leitzen said during a Rochester Township Planning Commission meeting Tuesday that the mining operation would have a limited lifespan based on the amount of sand at the site and local construction demand, but he said specific timing would depend on his company’s ability to land local contracts.

He estimated mining could be completed within four to five years, once it starts.

Kitzmann said the shorter timeframe could be secured by putting a deadline on any township permit that allows mining at the site.

He said the permit process could also be used to require the new development to connect a road to neighbors on the Zumbro River, ending their reliance on Old Valley Road, which faces frequent flooding.

Roger Ihrke of the Township Cooperative Planning Association said other conditions that would benefit other nearby homes or future development could be included during the permitting process.

“I think we have some hard negotiations ahead,” Kitzmann said.

Tointon said in February that work toward a permit request could take up to 18 months to complete, since added floodplain study will be required.

Thursday, Ihrke confirmed it will likely take time to reach the next step for township approval.

“This process will take quite a bit of engineering yet,” he told the township board.

