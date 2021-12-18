Potential historic nature of Broadbent residence under review Tuesday

The potential historical status of a 1958 Rochester home built in a style influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright will be reviewed Tuesday.

Phil and Brittany Pattee are requesting the home, known as the Dr. James Broadbent Residence, be removed from the city’s list of potential landmarks.

The couple purchased the house at 2410 Hillside Lane SW for $860,000 in September, according to Olmsted County records, and they have requested a review by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.

“This is not a decision brought about by a desire to drastically change the structure or historic attributes of the architecture,” they wrote in an Oct. 19 letter requesting removal from the list of potential city landmarks. “Rather, we approach this request sharing a great appreciation for this style of home, its history and a desire to preserve the original character while bringing things up to date from functional, energy-efficient and modern perspectives.”

Being on the list of potential landmarks means changes to the exterior of the home would be subject to extra review by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

The home, which was designed for Broadbent by Ellerbe & Associates, was originally placed on the potential landmark list in 2017 based on its style, the designers’ status in Rochester and the location in the Merrihills development in the city’s Institute Hills neighborhood.

In a report to the commission, Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the location and style of the home are key factors in her recommendation that the property stay on the list of potential landmarks, with the potential for more review in the future.

“While the applicant has expressed concerns over the process for review and approval for alterations to the property because it a designated potential landmark, they have not provided evidence that it does not meet any of the criteria for designation,” she wrote. “This is required by ordinance to approve this request.”

The Pattees have said they do not believe the home is especially distinctive when compared to other homes in the area, which was developed as an alternative to the city’s Pill Hill neighborhood.

“Our house does not represent any breakthrough architectural innovations,” they wrote to the commission. “In the surrounding area, you will find homes with breezeways, Frank Lloyd Wright-esque designs, carports, flat roofs, cantilevered roof walkways, walk-out ranch-style homes, incorporated wood, brick and stone accents, etc.”

The owners will have a chance to expand on their request to change the status of the property during a 5 p.m. commission meeting Tuesday.

The online meeting will include a public hearing allowing residents to voice opinions on the status of the home. The meeting using Zoom software can be accessed through the link at https://us06web.zoom.us/J/83092727703?PWD=ANNBD3JCWWC4AK8RCFD5BKDESZDSQT09 . The meeting ID is 830 9272 7703, and the passcode is 891343.

