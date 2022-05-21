Potential landmark status for Unitarian Universalist Church building challenged

ROCHESTER — A request to remove the First Unitarian Universalist Church from a list of potential city landmarks will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission will hear reasons for the requested change in status for the building at 1727 Walden Lane SW during its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

The 1966 building was designed by nationally known architect Victor Christ-Janer, who contributed to the modernist movement.

His participation in the construction, as well as the unique use of masonry tiles on the exterior walls, are cited as potential reasons for listing the building as a landmark, which comes with added city oversight of potential changes to the exterior of a building.

However, Church President Ann Hutton stated in a letter to the commission that a $1 million renovation in 1999 has already modified the exterior of the building. She also pointed out that some of the design intended by Christ-Janer was modified during the original construction due to rock in the subsoil at the site.

She said the congregation would like to have some flexibility as it considers a potential move or additional renovations to meet church needs.

“Our congregation has not yet chosen whether to remain on this property, but a rigorous process of discernment has been underway since 2018 in collaboration with the Unitarian Universalist Association and local architects,” she wrote, adding that a congregational vote is expected this year.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, is recommending the church remain on the city’s list of potential landmarks to allow more study into the building’s potential historic significance.

The commission will be asked to make a decision regarding the status after Tuesday’s public hearing, with the option of deciding the building does not warrant landmark designation.

