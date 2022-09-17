We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Potential Rochester and Olmsted County property tax levies set for review

City and county officials must cap potential property taxes set to be collected in 2023 as budget discussions continue.

07-14 government center sj.jpg
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 17, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester and Olmsted County will set maximum property tax levies for 2023 next week.

The Rochester City Council is slated to consider a 6.85% increase, which relates to the overall amount of property taxes collected in a year.

Also Read
Big Dig.jpg
Local
DMC's Big Dig draws big crowd
Saturday morning event for children and families draws hundreds to site of future Discovery Walk.
September 17, 2022 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cowbell
Business
Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms
A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

City and county officials are quick to note that the tax levy increase isn’t directly related to the increase property owners will see, since changes in market values of individual properties also affect the final tax bill.

For Rochester, the proposed tax levy would generate nearly $92.8 million for an anticipated $588.3 million budget. It’s an approximately $6 million increase in overall property tax revenue.

Key factors discussed as the council approached the recommended levy were added funds for a human resources position, increasing travel and training budgets for city staff and elected officials, and funds needed to transition heating and cooling operations for downtown city buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal will be discussed during the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The City Council, along with the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, are required to establish a maximum potential property tax levy by the end of September. The amount collected next year could decrease from that amount, but it can’t increase.

Capping the amount of potential property taxes sets a target for continued budget discussions as both bodies work to finalize 2023 spending plans.

Olmsted County commissioners are slated to consider a maximum levy amount during their regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center. However, a specific target has not yet been released.

Don't miss these stories
279386944_524655535798388_4734102654802775098_n.jpg
Local
How will 20,000 people get to the Luke Bryan concert in Eyota?
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has traffic flow maps ready so concertgoers are prepared in advance.
September 15, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell zone change for rowhome project gets commission nod
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval for new zoning to clear way for planned construction of 12 housing units, following court decision that led developer to restart the application process.
September 14, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Schools logo
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

This year’s property tax levy was $116.8 million for a $281.9 million budget.

With the preliminary tax levies to be set next week, the Rochester City Council and Olmsted County commissioners are expected to hold public hearings related to their final 2023 budgets and tax levies in early December.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Sept. 19 include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Energy Commission study session, 4 p.m. Monday online, with access information available at http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx
  • City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Park Board public hearing, 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 101 of the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.
  • Ethical Practices Board, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.
  • Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County 

  • Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.
  • Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.
  • Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.
  • Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.
  • Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chester Woods Park, 8378 Highway 14 East, in Eyota.
  • Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Environmental Services, 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Destination Medical Center

  • DMC Corp. board, 9:30 a.m. Thursday in suite 106 of the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERUPCOMING MEETINGSROCHESTER CITY COUNCILOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
091722Hepcats2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rockin’ Hep Cats bring rockabilly from Dodge Center
Dodge Center trio includes a father and son team playing music from rock 'n' roll's golden age.
September 17, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
20220916_172231.jpg
Local
For Olmsted County's newest U.S. citizens comes feelings of relief
Olmsted County celebrates new U.S. citizens from the area.
September 16, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Local
Photos: John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 16, 2022
The John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade took place Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
September 16, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Mozzarella sticks and a grease fire lead to felony drug charges for Rochester woman
Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.
September 16, 2022 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson