‘Potentially intentional’ fire reported at Dover home Tuesday

The fire started as Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home for an animal call.

OCSO Incident Report
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:13 AM

DOVER, Minn. — What started as an animal complaint turned into a fire incident at a home in Dover Tuesday, June 13.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of South Street West at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for a complaint of a “dog at large or something,” Capt. Tim Parkin said.

Deputies were talking with an adult man at the house who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” Parkin said. The man went inside the house and closed the door.

A short time later, the man opened the front door but didn’t come out. A deputy approached the door to see if the man wanted to talk. The deputy could see, through the door, smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area, Parkin said.

The man was helped out of the house and transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys for possible smoke inhalation. The Dover Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

While the fire is still under investigation, Parkin described it as “potentially intentional.”

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
