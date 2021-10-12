Prairie Island Indian Community scores big with new basketball court courtesy of Lynx, T-Wolves

PRAIRIE ISLAND — There's nothing like having good partners to help build a community.

That was the message Monday as the representatives from the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves – WNBA and NBA – organizations traveled to Prairie Island to dedicate a newly refurbished outdoor community basketball court and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"This court is built for you and you," said Marney Gellner, Lynx and T-Wolves broadcaster, pointing to the kids in attendance. "And all those little hoopers over there."

The court, a synthetic outdoor tile court complete with adjustable-height hoops on both ends, was the result of a partnership between the Prairie Island Indian Community and the two basketball organizations that has been in place for 20 years.

"We deeply value your friendship and thank you for your commitment to bettering our community," said Lucy Taylor, tribal council vice president. "And your long history of supporting youth development."

Ryan Tanke, chief operating officer for the Lynx and Timberwolves, said he was thrilled to be in Prairie Island celebrating the day with the tribe and the dedication of the new court.

"This means so much to our entire organization," Tanke said. And what initially started as a marketing agreement has developed into a more inclusive relationship. He said he hopes Prairie Island children use the court as a tool to "learn about life through the game of basketball."

Tanke also announced that while the Timberwolves had previously celebrated a Native American Heritage Day each year, this year the team would dedicate all of November to celebrating the American Indian community at each Timberwolves game.

After the dedication of the court, the T-Wolves and Lynx hosted a basketball clinic for the kids in attendance. Lynx player and former University of Minnesota standout Rachel Banham, and former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson joined in to teach some basketball skills.

Darrel Taylor, who watched as two of his three kids took part in the clinic, said he played on the new court a few days before the dedication.

Darrel Taylor

"We got a little sneak peak," he said. "Loved it."

Taylor said the new court is an improvement over the old courts he used to play on, and he was happy to see his kids enjoying a little exercise in the fresh air. His daughter, he said, has played on some teams and will probably do so again.

"It's going to be real cool, because you got to get outside and enjoy the weather and shoot around," he said.

Also in attendance was former Red Wing High School standout and Prairie Island community member Tesha Buck who played at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the University of New Mexico before playing professionally overseas.

Tesha Buck, a former Red Wing High School and college basketball standout, talks during the dedication of the newly refurbished basketball court at the Prairie Island Indian Community on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Prairie Island. The court was donated to the community through a partnership with the WNBA Minnesota Lynx and the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves. Post Bulletin / Brian Todd

"It would have been nice to have this court when I was little, to actually be outside when the weather is nice and play with friends, cousins, family," Buck said. "It'd have been pretty cool."

Buck, who started playing with her father when she was very young, said she hoped the next generation of basketball players from Prairie Island are able to use the court and, possibly, use basketball to make some of their own dreams come true.

"Basketball has been so important to me my whole life," Buck said. "It's given me so many opportunities to meet new people, see the world, see new places. It can be really important to you too. I think this court here is a great start."

As for her own plans, Buck said she hopes the warm fall weather holds out so she can gather some friends and family for a game or two before winter sets in.

"I think that'd be cool to get some people to come out and play," she said.