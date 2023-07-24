Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Preliminary details emerge for proposed tax-funded sports complex in Rochester

Rochester City Council received update on proposed regional facility as discussion of sales tax extension continues.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:53 PM

ROCHESTER — Design and location of a proposed regional sports and recreation complex isn’t expected to be finalized until Rochester voters decide whether it should be funded through local sales tax.

“This is a very early stage and just a part of the overall process,” said Cyle Erie, project executive with ISG’s Rochester office, which was hired to create a recommended preliminary look at the complex and potential operation.

The report was presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday as the city prepares for a Nov. 7 vote on extending the city’s existing half-cent sales tax.

Crafted after months of community engagement that include online surveys, open houses and discussions with community stakeholders, the recommendation calls for the creation of a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility as part of an overall 75- to 90-acre complex that would provide multiple opportunities to host regional sporting events, as well as local recreational activities.

The indoor facility would provide multi-use courts that could accommodate up to eight full basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts or 24 pickleball courts at different time, with each configuration providing seating for spectators.

“This facility is proposed to be flexible and a quick-change facility,” said Amanda Prosser of ISG.

The outdoor complex would include space for 12 multi-use turf fields for football, soccer or lacrosse, as well as 12 dedicated outdoor pickleball courts and other amenities to support local use, as well as a variety of tournaments.

The price tag ranges from $65,000 to $81,000, depending on site costs and potential inflation before construction begins.

“We expect the project to come at the low end or below the low end, if you build it today,” said Evan Eleff of The Sports Facilities Companies, which worked with ISG.

While the sales tax extension calls for providing $65,000 to the project, the ISG report pointed to the potential for other funding sources, including private funds, to be used in building the complex, if the design and construction exceed the amount provided through sales tax revenue.

Regional Sports and Recreation Complex Study Draft Report by randy on Scribd

The ISG study also looked at the potential cost of operation and economic impact related to the proposed project.

Eleff said the projected revenue of the proposed complex will largely depend on the operational model and whether it operated as a fully public entity or with some private management, He predicted a hybrid model would spur approximately $1.9 million in annual revenue, with the expectation of approximately $54,000 in subsidy needed each year.

The anticipated regional activity is projected to spur $13 million to $46 million a year, with hotels and restaurants seeing the greatest benefit.

Hotel stays could generate $4 million to $14.5 million in local revenue through sporting events, while estimates point to related dining and grocery revenue ranging from nearly $4.5 million to $15.7 million a year.

“These are new dollars spent in Rochester,” he said of the economic impact.

Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor for Rochester's Parks and Recreation department, said the preliminary plan will be the subject of one more planned open house before Rochester voters determine whether to extend the sales tax to help create the complex.

If the sales tax funds are secured, he said final design and site selection will be conducted, with the goal of opening the complex in 2026.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
