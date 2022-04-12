Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
News | Local

Prescribed burn scheduled near Highway 52 east of Harmony

Burn crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting a prescribed burn in Fillmore County on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 12, 2022 09:33 AM
HARMONY — Smoke might be visible from U.S. Highway 52 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. But no need for motorists to worry – it’s a prescribed burn.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are conducting the prescribed burn near Highway 52 between Harmony and Canton in Fillmore County, according to MnDOT. Motorists will see warning signs of the potential of smoke as they approach the area. Drivers are encouraged to be attentive and watch for the burn crews.

Prescribed burns are an important aspect of vegetation management. Burns help prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and keep roadways safe, according to MnDOT.

Fire promotes tall native grasses and flowering plants that can trap blowing snow, preventing snow from drifting across the road.

Motorists should be alert for future burning efforts in Southeast Minnesota. If weather conditions are optimal, future prescribed burns are planned this season for:

  • Interstate 90 near Dresbach,
  • U.S. Highway 56 south of Kenyon,
  • Interstate 90 southwest of Eyota,
  • U.S. Highway 56 west of LeRoy.
