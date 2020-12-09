Preston City Council hears about increase in taxes

PRESTON — Those who tuned into Monday's truth-in-taxation/city council meeting in Preston heard a spirited discussion concerning property taxes for 2021.

Several individuals, including City Council member Robert Maust, said they have heard from many homeowners about increases to their tax bills of 20 percent or more. While the city's levy increase – from $985,130 for 2020 to $1,026,942 for 2021, a 4.24 percent increase – is partially responsible for the jump, the other part of the increase is due to a correction to how residential homes are valued.

Jason McCaslin, Fillmore County Assessor, told the Preston City Council that homeowners will feel a pinch this year because the county had previously undervalued residential properties in town. While business properties had been valued correctly, they were being overtaxed for their share of each year's levy.

By correcting the valuations, it shifted tax dollars toward residential properties, said City Administrator Joe Hoffman.

The final budget and levy will be approved at the next city council meeting.

Dean Aug, who won a city council spot in the November election, has been sworn in to fill in the final few meetings for former Council member Holly Zuck.

Zuck has moved out of the city and resigned her council seat, so the mayor and council has approved Aug to fill out the rest of her term before being sworn in for his own term beginning in January.

Finally, Hoffman said the city is looking forward to new owners taking over the Foremost Farms dairy processing facility in Preston. The facility, which began as a Preston farmers cooperative about 100 years ago, was sold to Diversified Ingredients, a Missouri-based company. The facility in Preston will have its name changed to Preston Protein Products.

Diversified Ingredients not only plans to keep all the current jobs in Preston, Hoffman said, but the company is looking to expand, adding a dry blending operation to the plant.

"We’ve met with the new owners," Hoffman said. "They are ready to make a commitment here and maybe make additional investments in the plant that might lead to more jobs."