News | Local
Preston man given probation for child sexual abuse images

Burglary leads to discovery of images of sexual assault and rape of juveniles. Rick James Gavin, 49, of Preston, had been under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for uploading child sexual abuse material.

Rick James Gavin
Rick James Gavin.
Contributed / Fillmore County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 15, 2022 11:18 AM
PRESTON — A 49-year-old Preston man was given 10 years of probation for possessing child sexual abuse material as part of plea deal that dismissed 11 other charges.

Rick James Gavin appeared before District Judge Matthew Opat Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Fillmore County District Court. Opat ordered Gavin to register as a predatory offender, attend a sex offender program, not frequent locations where children congregate, no possess or use any sexually explicit material or access the internet.

As part of the plea deal, Opat ordered a stay of imposition, meaning that if Gavin successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, though the court reserves the right to order Gavin to prison if he violates his probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gavin was under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in April 2020 after the agency received a cybertip that Gavin had uploaded a video depicting the rape of a juvenile.

Later that month, Gavin's house was burglarized and several electronics were stolen.

Following the arrest of the burglar, sexually explicit images were found where the faces of two female juveniles under the age of 10 were superimposed on an image of Gavin.

Gavin knew the two juveniles and had them do innocuous poses for him, which he then used to make the sexually explicit pictures.

After police further reviewed electronics seized from Gavin, law enforcement found several images depicting the sexual abuse of juveniles as young as 1.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
