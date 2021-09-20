SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Preston man seriously injured in Kasson crash this weekend

The driver of a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on Highway 14 near Kasson on Saturday night, when the vehicle entered the eastbound lane, colliding with two other vehicles.

Kasson - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 20, 2021 01:00 PM
KASSON -- A Preston man suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle collision Saturday, Sept. 18, on US Highway 14 in Kasson.

Javier Itehua Quiahua, 26, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, and Madison Elizabeth Ryg, 20, of Janesville, Minn., was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 14 at 10:46 p.m.

Devon Arren Block, 27, of Preston, was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala westbound and entered into the eastbound lanes where the three vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The report noted that Block may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Block was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Ryg and Quiahua were taken to Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police Department and Kasson Fire Department responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYKASSON-MANTORVILLE
